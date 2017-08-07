Airtel broadband offer: Users to get 1000GB bonus data, find out how to avail

Airtel has taken on Reliance Jio with a broadband plan before the latter could launch its JioFiber service.

Bharti Airtel has announced a new offer for its broadband customers offering as much as 1,000 GB of high speed internet data in a limited-period scheme. The move is reportedly aimed at taking on its rival Reliance Jio which has made competition tough in telecom sector with its pocket-friendly offers. Under its new scheme ‘Airtel Broadband Big Byte Offer’, the company is offering 500-1,000 GB of bonus data in all its monthly rental plans starting from Rs 599 to Rs 1,999, said Airtel’s official website adding that the plan which comes with a speed from 8 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps depending on the plan, will last till March, 31, 2018. The website also stated that the aforementioned plan is available only with online purchase.

Only those customers subscribing to Airtel’s DSL service on or after June 12, 2017 would be able to avail the aforementioned offer. “The Offer is valid only in India and redeemable only upon taking fresh subscriptions to Airtel’s select DSL broadband rental plans in accordance with the present terms and conditions,” NDTV quoted the telecom major saying. The offer is not for available for special, commercial or corporate plans and event cannot be combines with any other offer.

For those who already have a broadband plan activated., the ‘bonus data’ being offered will be in addition to the base plan quota in each plan.

How to avail Airtel’s bonus 1,000 GB offer

i. Eligible customers can log on to airtel.in/broadband page to avail the offer.

ii. After landing on the hompage, choose the base plan as per your requirement.

iii. Enter mobile number and address to put a request for a new broadband connection or you can even contact company’s helpdesk to apply for subscription.

The additional data benefit will be applicable seven days after activation of the connection. Customers can use the additional data only after exhausting the base plan quota.

“Upon subscription to one of the select plans under the present Offer, and upon expiry of a period of 7 days following the date of activation of their new connection, a customer shall, subject to feasibility at the point of connection, be able to enjoy additional big byte GB, in addition to the base plan chosen by them, which may be enjoyed at the same speed as per chosen base plan (‘Free Subscription Internet’),” stated the Airtel website.

What happens to unused data?

The telecom giant also informed that the unused data from the Big Byte plan will be added to the next month’s quota till March 31, 2018 or GBs getting over (whichever is first). For instance, if 1,000 GB Big Byte data is given to customer along with a base plan of 50 GB, the Big Byte data consumption will start after the customer exhausts 50 GB of the base plan.