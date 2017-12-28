Airtel announces Rs 93 plan; you will get this much data; will it work for you?

Airtel launched Rs 93 plans. (IE)

Reliance Jio effect can be felt in the telecom market and operators are doing their best to be number one, but more than that, they don’t want to become irrelevant in the eyes of their consumers. To tackle the Jio attacks, Airtel has now released the Rs 93 plan. The plan will offer 1GB data for 10 days. The plan will also offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day. The plan is good for all those who need good Data balance for short period of time. The 1GB data pack is applicable on any device and will even work on those using 3G smartphone. The data pack will work on 4G or 3G or 2G depending upon the smartphone used by the subscriber.

In comparison to this, RJio’s Rs 98 plan provides users with 2.1GB data along with free local, STD, roaming calls. Subscribers will also get 140 local, STD and roaming to all operators as well as access to Jio’s suite of apps. The validity for the plan is 14 days. Unlike Airtel’s Rs 93 recharge offer, Jio’s Rs 98 plan has a daily data limit or FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 0.15GB.

Subscribing to Jio’s Rs 98 plan gives free subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Music while Airtel gives access to Airtel TV and Wynk Music for music streaming. These plans are aimed at users looking for a tariff plan with short validity and minimum 1GB data. For those looking for long validity, Reliance Jio offers 1GB data per day for 70 days with Rs 399 recharge while Airtel offers similar benefit for Rs 448.

RJio also announced its super cashback plan. In super cashback, Jio has boosted their previously launched Rs 2500 plan. The telecom company is offering a surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on the recharge of Rs 399 and above. The offer will be valid till 15 January 2018. The cashback of Rs 400 can be redeemed through multiple recharges on Jio, surprise online shopping coupons of up to Rs 2,600 and cashback on select wallets up to Rs 300. Rs 400 cashback will be offered on every recharge of Rs 399 and above.