Aircel number porting: Three easy steps to switch to other telecom operators

Aircel recently drew huge criticism and outrage over the network issues in many parts of the country. Initially regarded as the onset of the service terminations, many Aircel users related this to the company’s closure following a deal fallout that happened last year. Aircel refuted the rumours about the closure, terming it as a malice spread by rivals. However, it later filed for bankruptcy and asked its customers to port to other networks. The facility of Mobile Number Portability allows the customers to switch between different telecom operators in India without changing the mobile number.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has directed Aircel to provide the customers with Unique Portability Code (UPC) to ease out the porting process. The UPC will be valid until April 15, 2018. The Aircel customers can get the UPC code generated via three methods – SMS, IVR call, and customer care centre. The SMS method is common among the users, however, many users are complaining of not receiving any code via SMS, leaving customers helpless and worried about their numbers. While the SMS method is malfunctioning, the Aircel users can try out other methods.

How to port from Aircel to other networks?

The Aircel users can visit the customer care centre to get the code generated. Remember to carry all important KYC documents including Aadhaar and photographs to the Aircel customer care centre. However, considering the present inflow of users to the customer care centres, they are likely to be crowded, which means that you’ll have to wait for hours in queues depending upon the crowd.

Alternatively, the Aircel customers can call Aircel customer care number where an IVR will guide your way through the mobile number portability process. These numbers can even be called from other networks, which means that if your Aircel network is acting up, you can make a call to the customer care from any Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, BSNL, or Jio number.

Upon reaching the IVR, you will be asked to choose your preferred language in which you want the process to be explained to you. Post that, you will need to provide your Aircel number and the last five digits of your Aircel SIM card. After you are done giving the required information, the IVR will generate a UPC for you, which will last until April 15. This UPC will be used at the time of initiating the mobile number portability process by other network.