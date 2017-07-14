Aircel counters Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 recharge pack, offers 84GB 4G data & free calls at Rs 348

Reliance Jio vs Aircel: Aircel has now rolled out Rs 348 recharge pack which offers its subscribers, 1 GB data per day for 84 days, with free local and STD voice calls.

Telecom company Aircel has taken on Reliance Jio’s disruptive data pricing, and countered the Rs 399 offer by coming up with a Rs 348 plan. Jio had started the telecom war in 2016, when Mukesh Ambani-led company introduced aggressive tariffs. Following that, came Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan and Summer Surprise offers. But now, even after those offers ended, Jio came up with more new offers and this time it extended the validity of its popular recharge packs. While it launched two new plans, Rs 349 and Rs 399, it kept the old Rs 309 and Rs 509 offers intact. However, Aircel has now rolled out Rs 348 recharge pack which offers its subscribers, 1 GB data per day for 84 days, with free local and STD voice calls.

However, it must be noted that Aircel’s offer is only valid in Uttar Pradesh (East) region, and applies only to new customers on their first recharge. The Rs 348 recharge offer is not available to existing users who are already on the Aircel network. The offer assures free 84 GB data on all the networks: 2G, 3G and 4G, combined with voice calls. Rajiv Gupta, Circle Business Head – UP (East), Aircel, said, “Aircel recognises the trend of customers becoming multi-service users, hence it becomes imperative for us to introduce fully loaded combo packs which are a solution to their evolving communication needs. FRC 348 is by far the best value proposition in the market as the offer is open for all customers with all types of handsets be it 2G, 3G or 4G. This pack has been especially designed considering the customers’ need for accessing high volumes of data to seamlessly connect with their family members through video chatting, social networking or streaming videos as well as making voice calls without worrying about their balance.

Also read | Reliance Jio new 4G data tariff: How does it compare with Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL offers

Reliance Jio had recently added new plans in its portfolio and revised its older plans as well. Here is what Reliance Jio is offering in the new tariff plans: Rs 399 plan: Under the new Rs 399, the company offers 1 GB data per day for 84 days to Prime Subscribers. The plan is similar to the Rs 309 one that the company offered under its Dhana Dhan offer. Rs 349 plan: Under Jio’s Rs 349 plan, you get 20 GB data for a period of over 56 days (almost 2 months). No data limit applies.

Also read | Reliance Jio Rs 500 4G feature phone could be priced more; images & specs leaked

Meanwhile, the earlier Rs 309 plan is still available with 1 GB data per day, but the validity period has been extended to 56 days. The daily FUP will remain the same. So, essentially, under the new plan, you will get 56 GB of data with the Rs 309 pack. Also, when it comes to the Rs 509 pack, there is a 56-day validity, with a daily FUP of 1GB data, which means you will get double the data (112 GB).