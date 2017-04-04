Aircel counters Reliance Jio: Offers unlimited free internet in new ‘Goodnights’ offer

Aircel Goodnights offer is available only for prepaid customers. But there is a catch.

Internet service provider Aircel has announced a new ‘Goodnights’ offer. The offer by Aircel is basically ‘free internet usage’ for its customers. The offer is available only for Aircel prepaid customers. But there is a catch. The Aircel Goodnights offer will enable users to avail free unlimited internet data from 3 AM to 5 AM. This is valid for all the circles in India. Aircel has said that prepaid customers on 3G and 2G network will be able to download or schedule a download or play video, movies, songs and more in this period. So essentially, the offer will let you use unlimited internet for this time period, yet you will not be charged from the normal data pack that you have been using. However, the offer by Aircel is limited to only two months has of now and there is an upper limit on the data, that is FUP is 500 MB.

Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer of Aircel in a press statement, said, “Owing to an overall upsurge in the smartphone users in India and increasing demand for mobile internet, we want to offer our customers with uninterrupted access to the internet. With Aircel Goodnights offer, we aim to provide a service which can help customers’ access internet at no cost and enjoy the unexplored world of videos, music, movies and content.”

Reliance Jio, not only extended its deadline to sign up for the Prime membership, it also expanded its free data offers recently. Meanwhile, in order to remain competitive, Vodafone, Airtel, Idea and Aircel have announced their own internet and voice calling plans. While this is the best time to be a mobile internet user in India. With the extended deadline and more time in your hands, some of you may be wondering if the offers by Reliance Jio are indeed as good, or could you get a better deal from Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and Aircel. Here’s a look at what the network service providers are offering.

Recently, according to reports, Reliance Communications and Aircel merger was cleared by Sebi, Competition Commission of India and other organisations which have now helped the total subscriber base to rise to 177 million. Aircel with 13,309 subscribers added in February alone boasts of a total consumer case of 91.1 million.