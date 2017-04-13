Aircel answers Reliance Jio offers, makes incoming calls on national roaming free; here’s how to avail

Aircel’s move comes as a new attempt by telcos to tackle the aggressive offers by the latest entrant in the market, Reliance Jio.

Following the announcements by Vodafone, Idea Cellular and Airtel, now network provider Aircel has announced free incoming calls on national roaming. Aircel in a statement said, “Aircel customers will enjoy free incoming calls on roaming without any extra charges on Aircel network across the country. Aircel customers need to dial in *121*909# to activate free incoming calls while roaming on Aircel networks.” This move comes as a new attempt by telcos to tackle the aggressive offers by the latest entrant in the market, Reliance Jio. Earlier, other incumbents also came up with such offers. Airtel too removed all roaming charges for outgoing and incoming calls along with SMS and data packs across India.

Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel said, “We understand that a lot of our customers head to their homes, travel to meet their friends or go for holidays during the onset of summers. Therefore, we are delighted to announce free incoming calls on roaming for all our customers which will help them stay seamlessly connected and speak long hours with their loved ones even on roaming. We want to ensure that our customers not only enjoy economical propositions but also the benefits of staying with us.”

Earlier, Airtel had cut international call rates by up to 90 percent to as low as Rs 3 per minute and data charges by up to 99 percent to Rs 3 per MB across popular roaming destinations. Meanwhile, Idea too made incoming calls on national roaming free as. The network provider also slashed rates for outgoing calls, and introduced value packs for roaming outside India, which bring costs down by up to 85 percent. Notably, Reliance Jio offers free domestic voice calls and there are no roaming charges. Also, Vodafone had dropped roaming charges in 40 countries and free incoming call on international roaming priced at Rs 500 per day.

Earlier, Aircel had announced a new ‘Goodnights’ offer. The offer by Aircel is basically ‘free internet usage’ for its customers. The offer is available only for Aircel prepaid customers. But there is a catch. The Aircel Goodnights offer will enable users to avail free unlimited internet data from 3 AM to 5 AM. This is valid for all the circles in India. Aircel has said that prepaid customers on 3G and 2G network will be able to download or schedule a download or play video, movies, songs and more in this period. So essentially, the offer will let you use unlimited internet for this time period, yet you will not be charged from the normal data pack that you have been using. However, the offer by Aircel is limited to only two months has of now and there is an upper limit on the data, that is FUP is 500 MB.