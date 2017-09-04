After Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 company plans to launch Mi 7, except the price, know the details

After Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 company plans to launch Mi 7. (Reuters)

With Xiaomi Mi6 becoming the talk of the old town, it is now time to look forward to the company’s next flagship smartphone. The successor to the Mi 6 will likely be called the Mi 7. According to a report by Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will be unveiled in FyQ1 2018. The smartphone Xiaomi Mi 7 will pack Qualcomm’s next-gen chipset and will feature a display much bigger than the ones seen on the flagship line so far. As per the post on Weibo, the smartphone will sport Snapdragon 845 SoC. Earlier, in May it was reported that Snapdragon 845 was in development and is expected to be built on a new 7nm process. Moreover, the Weibo post also suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will have a much larger display than its predecessor’s as it may feature a 6-inch full HD AMOLED display from Samsung. To recollect the Mi 6 display it featured 5.15-inch full HD LCD screen.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to be launched on September 11. The much-awaited successor to Xiaomi’s bezel-less Mi MIX smartphone has surfaced online once again. The images were leaked on a Chinese website Weibo, and gives a good idea of the size of the screen. According to the leaked image, it can be speculated that Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will sport a big screen. The bezels are much thinner, with the display borders nearly touching the border. Also, the chin below the display is noticeably thinner compared to that on Mi MIX. As per BGR report, the image leak goes well with what company’s CEO Lei Jun confirmed earlier this year about the design of the second-generation bezel-less ‘beauty’.

According to various leaks that had done the rounds previously, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. This is a common chipset available on most flagship devices. This phone is expected to come in the 6GB RAM variant. However, it won’t be surprising if the Chinese company comes up with an 8GB RAM model of the Mi MIX 2. In terms of display, the Mi MIX 2 could feature a big 6.4-inch QHD display with 1440×2560 resolution.