After Redmi and Mi, Xiaomi said to launch another new brand now: Here are the leaked details of the new smartphone

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi could be planning to come up with a new brand of smartphones with an aim to further boost its market presence. This new information comes from a leak, reported on a Chinese technology website called MyDrivers. The report cites close sources who have claimed that Xiaomi, with its new brand, is aiming to give tough competition to other players in the market, especially Oppo and Vivo. These two phone makers have a relatively strong presence in the offline market. The report suggests that the Chinese smartphone company may also hire a high-profile brand ambassador to generate excitement. The report further says Xiaomi will announce a new phone that will be launched under the sub-brand at the end of this month. The first leaked image of the phone has already hit the web.

The alleged image shows the back of the phone with a dual rear camera setup and the antenna band running from the top left corner. The phone appears to bring design elements from the Oppo R11 Plus and recently-released OnePlus 5 (which itself shares aesthetic similarities with the iPhone 7 Plus). We are not aware how aggressive the pricing would be for the upcoming smartphone. Suffice to say, the company’s intent behind coming with a new brand is to grow its offline sales. Of late, Xiaomi has been aggressively expanding its offline presence, especially in India. After opening its first Mi Home in India, the company plans to set up 100 more such stores in the next two years.

While Xiaomi has a strong presence in online space, its near absence in offline stores has left room for other brands to grow. Meanwhile, Xiaomi will announce the Mi Max 2 in India on July 18. The company has already started to tease the smartphone on its social media channels. The successor to the Mi Max has a massive display and battery. It is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 17,999. Meanwhile, updates on the new brand and the new phone may come soon if things go as expected.