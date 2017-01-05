Aerate Thunder Air Purifier AIR 1320: Quite effective in cleansing air

Air pollution in India is estimated to kill 1.5 million people every year.

In November last year, in an event termed as the great smog of National Capital Region (NCR), air pollution spiked far beyond acceptable levels. Air pollution in India is estimated to kill 1.5 million people every year. No wonder, air purifiers are fast emerging as a must-have electronic appliance for filtering air at home or work place.

Sensing a market opportunity, homegrown Aerate Solutions has introduced a new air purifier, Aerate Thunder – AR1320. It is competitively priced at R24,990 and the product can be deployed in rooms up to 600 sq ft and can be used in homes as well as commercial spaces.

Unwrapped from its extensive packaging, the Aerate Thunder is a classy looking piece of equipment—something which can easily be installed in the living room or bedroom, even the corner of your office cabin. It’s sleek, slim and lightweight, making it portable and easy to use anywhere in your home. Thanks to the extreme low noise levels it’s best used in the bedroom.

Switched on, the Aerate Thunder has an attractive digital real-time air quality display. There is fully automatic and manual mode of operations and touch sensitive operating panel, supported by a remote. A number of security features in the device make it a efficient and safe product.

The Aerate Thunder comes with Aeranano technology (developed in-house by Aerate), which is an advanced filtration system that filters out bacteria, allergens and harmful agents with size more than 0.02 microns. There is a eight-stage purification process with smart sensors. This elaborate purification process employs elementary filter layer for dust, hair and other small particles; high density true HEPA filter layer; antibacterial isolation filter layer; activated carbon filter; molecular sieve adsorbed; cold catalyst filtration purification; UV sterilising and negative ion purification.

I installed the Aerate Thunder in my daughter’s room, with a view to clean the indoor air. I avoided the ion purification feature as I have been told by various doctors that ionisers generate a small amount of ozone, which can exacerbate conditions like asthma. Other than that, the Aerate Thunder was extremely efficient in eliminating dust particles, even smoke from agarbattis.

One of the features of the Aerate Thunder that I liked is that its sensor monitors indoor pollutants and adjusts the fan speed to maximise its filtration capabilities. Its extremely low noise level also impressed me. The air purifier is good at removing odours, perfume sprays, food-smell, pet smell, etc.

Estimated street price: R24,990