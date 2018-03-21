Acer’s new Predator Orion 9000 gaming PC costs whopping Rs 3,19,999

It is the first gaming desktop with Intel Core i9 Extreme processor and Optane Memory to be available in India

Acer on Wednesday launched a new gaming desktop computer – Predator Orion 9000 – in India. The Acer Predator Orion comes with top-of-the-line specifications such as Nvidia GeForce graphics card, Intel Core i9 Extreme processor, Optane memory. The gaming desktop PC costs a whopping Rs 3,19,999 in India and will be available starting today across Croma and Acer Exclusive stores.

The Acer Predator Orion 9000 is claimed to be the first gaming desktop with Intel Core i9 Extreme processor with up to 18 cores along with Optane Memory to be available in India. It supports up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM and comes with a 2TB hard drive storage. As we said, the Acer Predator Orion 9000 is powered by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti processor for graphics.

Moreover, it comes loaded with liquid cooling feature and company’s Acer IceTunnel 2.0 technology to control the temperature during extensive gaming. Acer says that IceTunnel 2.0 is an advanced airflow management solution that separates the system into several thermal zones, each with an individual airflow tunnel to expel heat.

For connectivity, the Acer Predator Orion 9000 comes equipped with two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports (one Type-C and one Type-A), eight USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (one Type-C and seven Type-A), and two USB 2.0 ports (Type-A). It overall supports three M.2 slots that help increase the speed, power, and capabilities of the PC while gaming. Besides, there are four PCIe x16 slots provided on the PC that support external video cards.

“We are thrilled to welcome to our gaming arsenal the iconic ‘Predator Orion 9000’ gaming desktop,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India. “With the launch of this, we have moved a step closer to our commitment of delivering the best gaming products for gamers at every level,” he added.