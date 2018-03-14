Acer launches laptop that weighs lower than a 1-litre water bottle

Acer Swift 5 packs Intel’s eighth-generation processor, a full-HD (1080p) display with thin bezels, and Windows 10 among others.

Acer has launched a new laptop adding to its exiting lineup in India. The biggest highlight of the laptop is its ultra slim design, making it weigh as low as just 970 grams, which is even lower than a 1-litre water bottle. Called the Acer Swift 5, the laptop packs Intel’s eighth-generation processor, a full-HD (1080p) display with thin bezels, and Windows 10 among others. The Acer Swift 5 is priced at Rs 79,999 in India and will be available across Acer Exclusive stores and other retailers.

The Acer Swift 5 sports a metal (magnesium-lithium alloy) body with slimmed down bezels, which has been packed to cut down the weight of the laptop to just 970 grams. The chassis of the laptop weighs less than 1 kilogrammes with a 14.9mm thickness, says the company. The laptop is powered by eighth-generation Intel Core processors paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. On the storage part, the laptop packs 512GB solid-state drive storage.

There is a 14-inch full-HD (1080p) display given on the Acer Swift 5 laptop with a bezel-reduced design. The display is powered by Acer Color Intelligence technology that ‘optimises screen colour, brightness and saturation’. The laptop comes with Dolby Audio Premium for a better sound experience tuned by Acer TrueHarmony. Acer says that the speakers emit a ‘powerful and clear’ audio while the Skype and Cortana integration let you use the best of Windows 10. There is an 8-hour lasting battery packed under the hood.

The Acer Swift 5 comes with connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and support for Windows Hello with the fingerprint sensing technology. The laptop comes with two USB Type-C 3.1 ports for ‘quick data transfers, connection to an external display, and to charge the notebook’. “We are ecstatic with the newest addition –Swift 5 to our range of Swift series laptops in India. This is another record breaker by being one of the lightest laptops in the world at an unbelievable 970gms,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India