Aadhaar mobile linking: BSNL launches online verification for its users, find out how it works

Aadhaar mobile linking.

State-run telecom company BSNL on Thursday announced Aadhaar-based online verification of mobile number for non-resident Indians (NRIs), elderly’s and physically challenged persons. Notably, people above 70 years are eligible for the service. The company in its statement said,”Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced simplified verification process for…NRI, senior citizens and physically challenged persons. This web-based application can be used from the comfort of home…”

The service was made live in the new year, that is January 1, 2018. The service can be used by senior citizens above 70 years, physically challenged people and non – resident Indians who do not have Aadhaar number or have a biometric ID but their mobile number is not registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The BSNL customer in the eligible category can reverify his mobile number through the company’s website where the link for the process is given. They need to sign in or sign up and fill up the details and upload required documents.

“To link up and accept the details submitted by you, it is mandatory that the details submitted are to be confirmed by a trustee to complete the task,” BSNL says on its website.

Here is how it works:-

Step 1: Enter existing mobile number.

Step 2: You will get a one-time password sent to that number.

Step 3: Once the online process is complete, the entered details will be sent for verification to the local circle administration.

Step 4: Once the circle administrator verifies or approves the details, an SMS will be sent to the customer about the successful completion of the re-verification process, as per the details available on BSNL website.

Meanwhile, linking Aadhaar with the mobile number has become easier as the Centre on Tuesday issued a single number for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) services to facilitate the linking. It is a sigh of relief for consumers across the country, who previously had to go to their operators to link the two. Also, users can re-verify their phone number by linking it to Aadhaar all they have to do is simply call on a toll-free number.

An OTP will be generated for Aadhaar-mobile phone re-verification is valid for 30 minutes. Moreover, users who are on corporate plans do not need to need to undergo the re-verification process. So far the service is available for Airtel, Vodafone and Idea users. Since Jio takes Aadhaar number to activate the SIM card, subscribers do not need to re-verify on the network.