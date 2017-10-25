Aadhaar card number mobile SIM linking: Online, doorstep verification to become reality; here is how it will happen

Narendra Modi government is set to make Aadhaar SIM linking process simpler and more convenient.

In a new initiative, Narendra Modi government is set to make Aadhaar SIM linking process simpler and more convenient. According to a report, the process of re-verification of existing mobile subscribers using Aadhaar will become easier as the government has initiated a series of measures. These measures to make Aadhaar SIM linking easier include allowing re-verification at subscribers’ doorstep, online process and One Time Password (OTP) based authentication of existing users.

Doorstep verification

Also, telecom operators have been directed to offer facility for re-verification at the subscribers’ doorstep for convenience of those with disablity, illness or old age.

Online verification

Operators have been asked to put in place an online mechanism (through website, and other means) for people to request for such service.

OTP authentication (SMS, IVRS, App facility)

Moreover, it has also enabled Aadhaar OTP (One time password) based authentication for re-verification of the existing mobile users. Telecom service providers have been instructed to initiate a scheme to use OTP based re-verification of mobile subscribers using SMS or IVRS or on their mobile app.

How OTP method works

This means that if one mobile number is registered in Aadhaar database, then the OTP method can be used for reverification of that number as well as other mobile numbers owned by the subscriber. Nearly 50 crore mobile numbers are already registered in Aadhaar database, and the OTP can be leveraged for re-verification in all of these cases.

Agent-assisted biometric authentication for SIM

In case of agent-assisted biometric authentication for SIM re-verification or issuance, telcos have been asked to ensure that full e-KYC details of subscribers are not made visible to the agent. Nor should data be stored on the agent’s device.

In the current dispensation, e-KYC data of the subscriber including photograph is visible to the agent of the telecom operator.

Why these new measures?

The slew of measures being undertaken are aimed at improving ease of re-verification and its success rate. Reportedly, some residents, especially senior citizens, found it difficult to verify their identity using fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication. Also, there were cases where residents – those bed ridden, ill or physically challenged – were unable to visit the service points of telecom service providers.

Telecom operators have also been directed to deploy iris devices at appropriate number of service points so subscribers have access to iris authentication within a reasonable geographical distance. This will be useful for people who face problem with fingerprint authentication, owing to poor fingerprint quality, disability or old age.

Aadhaar based e-KYC for SIM

Aadhaar-based e-KYC is essential for subscribers going for new SIMs. Further, the government has asked mobile operators to re-verify existing prepaid and postpaid customers, with the help of the 12-digit unique identity number. The re-verification exercise is scheduled to be completed by early 2018.