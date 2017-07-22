  4. A smart ring to control your smartphone

In a bid to provide a convenient solution for those with sight or hearing problems, tech start-up Origami Labs has launched a smart ring that gives hands-free control of a smartphone.

In a bid to provide a convenient solution for those with sight or hearing problems, tech start-up Origami Labs has launched a smart ring that gives hands-free control of a smartphone. The ‘ORII’ smart ring uses Bluetooth connectivity to allow users to control their smartphones using voice commands, Techcrunch reported on Friday. Available on crowd-funding platform Kickstarter.com for $99, the ring can be used to make calls, send messages, post to social media and more.

The device works using ‘bone conduction’ technology which allows the bearer to listen to playback of what is running on the phone — call, music or video — by simply putting a finger to their ear. ‘ORII’ works directly with ‘Siri’ and ‘Google Assistant’ to give Android and iOS users full hands-free control of their devices’ virtual assistant, while its companion app enables customised alerts via LED lights and vibrations, the report added.

