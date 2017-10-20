A cheaper bus ride? Mobikwik mobile wallet app offers all-new travel pass; offers freebies to first 10,000 users

Through this offer, Mobikwik aims to ensure a cheaper bus traveling experience for all its customers. (Reuters)

To allow passengers to save their money, Mobikwik on Friday announced the launch of a bus travel pass for its users. Through this offer, Mobikwik aims to ensure a cheaper bus traveling experience for all its customers. The price for the pass would be Rs 250. However, the first 10,000 users can avail the pass for a mere Rs 50 along with a 5 percent discount on it. Moreover, these users will be entitled to an insurance cover of Rs 3 lakh which would cover every bus ride that they take for a year. As reported by Moneycontrol, through this launch, mobile wallet Mobikwik seeks to make use of its network of over 65 million users.

Mobikwik has also relaxed the rates for the maximum benefit provided to its users in order to protect the pass owners from the fluctuating policies of bus operators. According to United News of India, an on-call customer care has been set up to cater to the problems faced by the users of the travel pass. The company provides its services on its desktop as well as mobile sites.

Mobikwik was launched in the year 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku. Currently, the company has a network of above 65 million users with over 2 million direct merchants. According to Moneycontrol, its investors include American Express, Sequoia Capital, Tree Line Asia and various others as well.