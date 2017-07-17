3D technology used to reconstruct Bronze Age farmers face

The other side of the face had to be mirrored in order to predict what he looked like. (Reuters)

Scientists have reconstructed the face of a Bronze Age farmer using 3D digital technology to “humanise” a damaged 4,000-year-old skull. The skeleton, found in the UK in the 1930s, has been in Buxton Museum’s collection for about 30 years. It was found damaged inside a stone box. It is believed that a stone box he was buried in collapsed and caused the damage to the front of the skull. The other side of the face had to be mirrored in order to predict what he looked like.

Researchers from the Liverpool John Moores University in the UK used 3D digital technology to reconstruct the face of the man. The technique was previously done with clay. Joe Perry, who looks after the exhibits, said it was important to put a face to the Bronze Age remains. “We need to make people think about the skeleton as a person who lived and worked in Derbyshire,” Perry was quoted as saying by the ‘BBC News’. “We have a duty of care to the deceased, we wanted to emphasise that these are people,” he said.