3 Apple iPhone X-like smartphones to be launched soon; from release date, specs to price, here are all the details

Apple launched its flagship phone, iPhone X on its 10th anniversary. Although the tech giant is yet to officially announce the success of its flagship device there are rumours of Apple launching three new iPhone X-like handsets in 2018. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino maker is planning to launch 6.5 inch and 6.1 inch LCD iPhone models next year, as per 9to5 Mac report. Kuo claimed that there will be three iPhone models next year, with two featuring an OLED display whereas the third a TFT-LCD display. Interestingly all the three handsets will sport iPhone X-style form factors, the report added. The first iPhone will sport a 6.5-inch OLED model, while the second featuring a 5.8-inch OLED model. The third will be a 6.1-inch LCD model and will be the middle model amongst the three.

All the phones as per 9to5 Mac report, will have a bezel-less display and come with True Depth camera system-hinting towards the present Face recognition technology. Going by the rumours, the 6.5-inch iPhone will be named as iPhone X Plus. While on the other hand, the 6.1-inch LCD model will come with an iPhone X form factor but will be available at a much cheaper price. As far as the 5.8-inch iPhone is concerned, Kuo says that the device will come with glass and stainless steel design.

However, he surprisingly mentions that this iPhone model will not include features like Touch ID, 3D sensing, and a few more features, as per the as per the report. Kuo also said that the smartphones will be released without any delay’s in 2018. iPhone X was released in September this year.