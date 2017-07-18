‘Technology is like an adventure’

My Samsung Gear S3 makes my life a lot easier.

The job

As the head of tech, nothing is repetitive. Technology has been changing faster than ever and every project is completely different from the previous one. It’s like an adventure, where you explore new pastures everyday. Some projects often turn out to be a disappointment in the end, but the successful ones are definitely worth all the effort and make up for all the failures!

The Weekdays

I start my day with a nice and heavy breakfast and end with a light dinner, which is usually always with my family. Work is an hour’s drive from home, so I leave by 8am and try to be back by 7:30pm for a nice, refreshing workout. The newspaper and my laptop keep me busy during car journeys. I prefer not to carry my work back home, so be it meetings or attending to other work matters, I try to finish everything within office hours, as far as possible.

The Weekend

I like playing the flute in my free time. Golf, rifle shooting, pistol shooting and badminton are some of the sports that I enjoy on weekends, which are essentially limited to Sundays. Going out with family and friends is definitely a lot of fun and energising.

The Toys

My Samsung Gear S3 makes my life a lot easier. Apart from that, my MacBook Air and Sony Extra Bass wireless headsets are two essentials. I like using the Xbox Kinect occasionally for a fun workout on Sundays.

The logos

I am not so much into fashion brands, but for watches, I love Samsung and Moto. When it comes to sports, I prefer Puma and Nike.

— As told to Ananya Saha