Tech Mahindra forms JV in Saudi Arabia

Tech Mahindra, a leading Indian IT services company and part of the Mahindra Group, has announced joint venture with Saudi Arabia-based Midad Holdings, a part of diversified business conglomerate Al Fozan Group. The venture called Tech Mahindra Arabia has also set up a 100-seater delivery centre in Al Khobar which will cater to the Saudi Arabia market.

Tech Mahindra has been present in Saudi Arabia since 2006 and has over 1,600 employees catering diverse set of clients. “Through our JV with the Group, we will work towards localising technologies and building local services thus adding value to the local economy,” said C P Gurnani, CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra.

The Al Fozan Group is a diversified conglomerate with presence in segments like retail, manufacturing, real estate and trading. Its operations are spread across Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East.