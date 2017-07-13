Why TCS is shutting down Lucknow operations

TCS is planning to shutdown Lucknow campus by the end of this year. (Reuters)

TCS Lucknow office shutdown: Tata Consultancy Services is preparing to close its Lucknow office after 33 years of its operations in the Uttar Pradesh Capital. The company has, however, said the move will not lead to any job loss.

The TCS decision has come as a surprise to staff of the TCS Lucknow campus. While many of them have written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking his intervention to persuade the IT exporter not to leave Lucknow, some are even running #savtcslko campaign on Twitter.

According to TCS, the decision to shift campus to Lucknow is a part of its plan to consolidate the operations in Noida. Hindustan Times quoted a statement from the company as saying that TCS is “only consolidating its UP operations in Noida” and there will not be any job loss as a result of the move.

The company is expected to leave the Lucknow campus by the end of this year.

According to ANI, as many as 2000 employees, including 50% women staff, of the Lucknow campus would be affected by the TCS move.

While the major IT exporter has said the reason behind the decision to leave Lucknow is consolidating its operations in Noida, there could be something more that may have prompted it to leave Lucknow.

Bhaskar.com reported Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza as saying on Thursday that the problem (at TCS Lucknow) has started because of the controversy between the builder and the management. Raza further told the Hindi news website, “We are ready to talk with TCS and the workers. We would also like that the TCS centre remain in the capital (Lucknow).” UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also said his government would try to save the TCS in Lucknow.

A senior TCS official told the Hindi news website that the company is shifting all Uttar Pradesh projects to Noida as they are facing problems in running operations from Lucknow.

Earlier, the HR head of TCS Lucknow told Bhaskar.com that the claims that the company wants to keep some staff and fire some are wrong. This has been happening for the last four years. This year also 280 people have been asked to shift, the HR head said, adding it is easy for males to shift but it creates trouble for the women employees. According to the HR head, over 150 out of the total 280 staff, who have been asked to shift, are women.

TCS on Thursday reported a 5.9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,945 crore for the April-June quarter, hit by currency volatility.