TCS confident of its defence in anti-American bias case

In response to news reports that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will have to defend itself in the US in an anti-American bias case, the company said there are no discriminatory practices in any part of the company, and it is confident of defending its position at the trial. “In vindication of our position that TCS is an equal opportunity employer, the District Court in California has denied class certification on a litigation against the company alleging a pattern and practice of discrimination in hiring against people of non-South Asian origin. The same court has, however, granted class certification in respect to allegations of discrimination in practices related to termination of employees. This part of the litigation will move to the next phase of trial. TCS will vigorously defend its position and expects positive outcome,” a company spokersperson said in a statement.