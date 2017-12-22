TCS-Nielsen’s mega $2.25 billion contract; here are 3 other recent bumper Indian IT deals

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a whopping .25 billion outsourcing deal. (Image: Reuters)

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a whopping $2.25 billion outsourcing deal from television ratings measurement company Nielsen. The multi-billion dollar deal has renewed the association between India’s largest IT company TCS and Nielsen. Way Back in 2007, Nielsen awarded a 10-year contract of $1.2 billion to Tata Consultancy Services. Earlier in 2013, the deal size was more than doubled to $2.5 billion and got an extension of three more years until 2020. In the $2.25 billion contract, Tata Consultancy Services has assured a business of $320 million from Nielsen every year, from 2017 to 2020. “The term of the Agreement has been extended for an additional five years, so as to expire on December 31, 2025, with three one-year renewal options granted to Nielsen,” said the Nielsen statement.

Here are the three other largest billion-dollar deals in the Indian IT space:

1)HCL-Volvo: Country’s fourth-largest software services firm HCL Technologies in February 2016 signed a five-year outsourcing deal with the maker of the commercial vehicle Volvo group to acquire its external IT business.

2)HP-Deutsche Bank: Deutsche Bank outsourced in February 2015 large parts of its wholesale banking IT infrastructure to US-based Hewlett-Packard (HP) in a deal amounting to nearly 1.5 billion dollars. The companies signed a 10-year agreement.

3)Wipro-Atco: Wipro entered into a 1.1 billion dollar dual pact with ATCO in 2014 through which India’s third largest software services company provided a complete suite of outsourcing solutions to the Canadian firm as well as acquire its IT services arm.

