Tata Trusts trustee files criminal defamation complaint against Cyrus Mistry, Shaporji Mistry

Cyrus Mistry. (Reuters)

The war between Tata group and its former chief has been ramped up again and this time it is Tata Trusts that has got into the act. A complaint was filed today against Cyrus Mistry and others by R Venkataramanan, managing trustee of the Tata Trusts through his lawyers, according to news agency ANI. The case has been filed also against Shaporji Mistry and other directors of Cyrus Investments & Sterling Investments and they will be tried for criminal defamation. The battle has been going on ever since former Tata group chief Ratan Tata stepped in to ease Mistry out of his high post and take over the group himself. He exited it thereafter, but only after putting in place his new successor, former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chief N Chandrasekaran.

