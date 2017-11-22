Tata Teleservices to Airtel transitioning by mobile customers with existing SIM card starts

Tata Teleservices mobile customers started transitioning to Airtel Mobile network under Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) arrangement from today, said a company statement on Wednesday. According to the joint statement issued by the company, the first batch of the transition is being implemented in UP (West), Bihar, and West Bengal. In the coming weeks, all mobile customers of Tata Teleservices across all circles will gradually transit to the Airtel network. Consumers will be able to enjoy uninterrupted services on the Airtel network with their existing SIMs and will also be billed as per their existing plans, it was revealed.

Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel said that the company is delighted to welcome the Tata mobile customers on to India’s largest network and look forward to serving them with their world-class services. The transition will be fully seamless and nothing changes for Tata customers, who will continue on the same SIM and plan. T Elango, President – Consumer Business, Tata Teleservices said, “The company has decided to begin transitioning its mobile customers to the Airtel network under an ICR arrangement. The company promises to assure their customers of best in class services with zero disruption.”

Airtel and Tata Teleservices had recently announced an agreement to merge the Consumer Mobile Businesses of Tata Teleservices Limited and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited into Airtel. The acquisition is currently undergoing regulatory approvals.

On November 16, Airtel’s proposed acquisition of consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) was approved by Competition Commission of India (CCI). For Airtel, this deal was the seventh acquisition in five years. Last month, Airtel had announced the acquisition of Tata Group’s mobile telephony business, almost for free, a move that would boost its spectrum holding and raise subscriber base while saving the Tatas from the prospect of having to shut down the struggling unit.

With the transaction, the country’s largest telecom operator will take over 4 crore customers of Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd (TTML) in 19 telecom circles or zones on “a debt-free cash-free basis”.