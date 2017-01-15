Tata Steel’s Sukinda Chromite Mine bags 5 awards from IBM

The awards were presented on the concluding day of 19th Annual Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) week 2016-17 celebration on Friday here. (PTI)

Sukinda Chromite Mine (SCM) of Tata Steel located in Odisha’s Jajpur district has bagged 5 awards including Par Excellence award as the best mine amongst participants of the state from Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM). SCM was adjudged first in overall performance and systematic and scientific development of mine, second in Dump management and third position in afforestation, a Tata Steel release said today.

The awards were presented on the concluding day of 19th Annual Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) week 2016-17 celebration on Friday here.

A total 79 operating mines of Odisha including iron, manganese, limestone, granite, chromite had participated in it. The prizes were given on the merit of environmental protection measures, soil conservation in the lease hold area, stakeholders management, sustainability measures taken in the mines. A panel of judges selected by IBM nominated the mine after rigorous assessment.

Being the first mine in the country to roll out sustainable development framework in January 2016, a concept proposed and promoted by Union Ministry of Mines for the development of culture of sustainable mining in the country, SCM had set the standards for best practices.

It was also honoured with the prestigious Bala Gulshan Tandon Excellence Award for overall performance for 2015-16 given by Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) in October 2016, the premier mining body of the country and CII ITC Sustainability Award 2015 for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, it added.