Tata Steel to acquire 100% equity shares of Brahmani River Pellets Limited, for an enterprise value of Rs 900 crore

Amid continuing spat among the directors of the board, Tata Steel had today announced the execution of definite agreements to acquire 100 % equity shares of the Brahmani River Pellets Limited (BRPL) from Aryan Mining and Trading Corporation Private Limited (AMTC) and other companies associated with the Moorgate Industries Group (MIG). In a press note released today, Tata steel had also announced that while the deal is based on the enterprise value of Rs 900 crore, the the funding for acquiring the the complete equity shares in BRPL will be done from Tata Steel’s internal cash flows.