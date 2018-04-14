Tata Steel reports lower sales, production from India operations in March quarter

Tata Steel closed the full year ended March 31, 2018 with 12.48 million tonne (mt) of production in India versus 11.68 mt last year, according to the provisional production and sales figures filed by the company with the stock exchanges on Friday. (Reuters)

Tata Steel closed the full year ended March 31, 2018 with 12.48 million tonne (mt) of production in India versus 11.68 mt last year, according to the provisional production and sales figures filed by the company with the stock exchanges on Friday. However, for the three months of January-March 2018, the company’s India production and sales figures came in lower at 3.07 mt and 3.01 mt, respectively, as these were impacted due to the breakdown of a blast furnace at Kalinganagar. Tata Steel’s Europe sales volumes were marginally higher on a quarter-on-quarter basis at 9.93 mt during the three months ended March 31, 2018. However, production was marginally lower mainly due to unplanned outages at 2.48 mt. The production and sales volumes in Southeast Asia were stable q-o-q in Q4FY18 at 0.57 mt and 0.62 mt, respectively.