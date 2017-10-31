Tata Steel, after reporting Rs 49 cr loss in 2016 Q2, logs Rs 1018 cr profit in latest quarter

Tata Steel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,018 crore for the three months to September, much below the Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 1,663.2 crore.

Tata Steel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,018 crore for the three months to September, much below the Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 1,663.2 crore. In the September, 2016 quarter, the steel maker had reported a net loss of Rs 49.3 crore. Net Sales in Q2FY18 grew 24.2% y-o-y to Rs 32,101 crore, a shade below the consensus estimates of Rs 32,296 crore. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin rose a smart 272 basis points to 14.72% driving up the consolidated EBITDA by a hefty 53% y-o-y. Koushik Chatterjee, Group ED (finance and corporate) observed the strong performance was primarily driven by increased volumes across the geographies, with India now contributing to 48% of overall deliveries. Consolidated deliveries of 6.45 million tonnes, were up by nearly 15% y-o-y. Tata Steel’s gross debt rose to Rs 90,259 crore at the end of September, an increase of nearly Rs 2,447 crore over that in June pushed up by forex impact and increase in working capital lines. Chatterjee said, the liquidity position of the group remains very robust with Rs 19,800 crores in cash and cash equivalents and the capital expenditure for the quarter was around Rs 1,834 crore.

“During the quarter, Tata Steel signed a MOU with Thyssenkrupp which marks a major milestone for Tata Steel group with regard to wider European portfolio strategy. The combined business will be structured to ensure a sustainable business going forward. We have also completed the Regulatory Apportionment Agreement in respect of BSPS. We are committed to further growing our business in India while building a long term investment in strong European portfolio,” Chatterjee added. In an impressive performance, domestic deliveries increased 17% y-o-y to 3.08 million tonnes in the September quarter despite subdued steel consumption growth in India.

Also, sales volume growth was witnesses across all verticals. Tata Steel Kalinganagar works rampup facilitated higher material availability and entry into new segments with better product range. T V Narendran, managing director, Tata Steel said the performance comes against the backdrop of subdued steel demand during the quarter with slow construction activity, weak rural demand and poor consumer sentiment. However, he added that strong volume growth during the quarter is attributed to the smooth ramp up of Kalinganagar Steel plant coupled with the company’s strong marketing franchise enabling it to expand customer universe and increase market share.

Tata Steel’s performance in Europe was creditable with revenues rising 32% y-o-y, reflecting higher deliveries and an uplift in the sales of differentiated products. Meanwhile, Chatterjee said that globally, steel prices are rising with recent uptick in the raw material prices and a recovery in the commodity cycle as cuts in Chinese steel capacities and stronger demand has resulted in improving utilization levels of mills in China to more than 85%.