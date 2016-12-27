Tata Sons slaps legal notice on Cyrus Mistry for breach of confidentiality

In a further trouble for Cyrus Mistry, who was unceremoniously removed as Tata Sons chairman on October 24, Tata Sons slapped notice on him for alleged breach of confidentiality by making public sensitive, confidential documents, according to a PTI report. (Reuters image)

In a further trouble for Cyrus Mistry, who was unceremoniously removed as Tata Sons chairman on October 24, Tata Sons slapped a legal notice on him for alleged breach of confidentiality by making public sensitive, confidential documents, according to a PTI report. The development will add another chapter to Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry spat. Earlier, Tata Sons had issued a letter to Cyrus Mistry accusing the former chairman of twisting facts and using harmful means to take control of the group. In the 9-page letter, it said that the company had received emails and calls from all over the world, once they had decided to change their Chairman. A lot of those calls were made out of concerns about the future of the group following the decision.

Last week, ex-chairman of the Tata Group Cyrus Mistry through his counsel had said that he would like to seek some relief from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), according to the CNBC-TV 18 report. He also added that any mismanagement in a company like Tata Sons affects its shareholders as well, which includes Shapoorji Pallonji, whose interests are also getting affected.

Watch this video

Cyrus Mistry’s counsel further said that the Corus Acquisition by the Tata group did not work well for it and the Nano project suffered a loss of Rs 1,000 crore.