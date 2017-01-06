Tata Sons calls EGM on February 6 to remove Cyrus Mistry

Tata Sons on Friday called EGM on February 6 to remove Cyrus Mistry as Director from the company’s board. (PTI)

Tata Sons on Friday called EGM on February 6 to remove Cyrus Mistry as Director from the company’s board, according to reports. Earlier, ousted Tata Group Chairman Mistry had ruled out chances of a truce with Ratan Tata, claiming his fight is for larger issue of governance and that he will slug it out without giving up his family’s 18.5 per cent holding in the USD 103-billion conglomerate.

“I will fight for that. I have fought for that… We have been there for 50 years, its not one day or two days,” Mistry said a day after he quit from the boards of six listed Tata companies and declared he will take his battle against Tatas to courts. “This is not about a business group fight. It is not about those type of things. If that was the situation, I would like to sit in the position. That’s why I have removed myself from the position, because it is not me looking for position or power,” Mistry told PTI in an interview.

He replied in negative when asked specifically if his family will exit its ownership in Tata Sons, the holding company of the country’s biggest conglomerate, if he loses his fight in the courts. Mistry family’s 18.4 per cent holding in Tata Sons is valued at close to Rs 1 trillion and is the single largest non-promoter group investor for over five decades.

Mistry surprised all by resigning from all six key Tata group companies, even before the EGMs of some firms where shareholders were to vote on Tata Sons’ proposal to oust him from directorship. When asked if there is a chance of smoking the peace pipe, Mistry sought to distinguish his fight from feuds in India Inc’s families, saying he is fighting for larger issues like ethics and governance at what is arguably one of the most revered conglomerates.

