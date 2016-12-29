Tata Sons ask Cyrus Mistry to return all confidential information of companies

The ouster chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry was asked on Thursday to return all the confidential information about the companies of Tata Group. He was asked to immediately return all such information and not to retain any copies of those.Mistry was unceremoniously removed as Tata Sons chairman on October 24. since then there has been a spat between the Group and Mistry.

On Tuesday, in a further trouble for Mistry, Tata Sons slapped a legal notice on him for alleged breach of confidentiality by making public sensitive, confidential documents.