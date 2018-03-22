Tata Sons appoints Tanmoy Chakrabarty as Group Government Affairs Officer

In his previous role, Chakrabarty was Vice President & Global Head of the Government Industry Solutions Unit at Tata Consultancy Services, a position he has held since January 2004. He led the TCS team that executed projects including Passport Seva project and MCA-21. (Reuters)

Tata Sons today said it has appointed Tanmoy Chakrabarty as the Group Government Affairs Officer. Chakrabarty will work closely with Tata Sons and the Tata companies in government relations to help support businesses and identify opportunities as well as for government stakeholder outreach. “Tanmoy will help drive Tata Group relationships with the government. He brings tremendous passion and domain knowledge to his role and he will work closely with all the group companies to support, expand existing businesses,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement. Chakrabarty will replace Sanjay Singh, Advisor, Tata Sons. Singh joined the group in 1978 and over the last 40 years, has worked in a variety of roles across functions across Tata companies. He will continue to work for a period of one year to ensure a seamless transition.

In his previous role, Chakrabarty was Vice President & Global Head of the Government Industry Solutions Unit at Tata Consultancy Services, a position he has held since January 2004. He led the TCS team that executed projects including Passport Seva project and MCA-21. “I am delighted to get an opportunity to work for India’s foremost business organisation. The next few decades will be a tremendously exciting time for the Indian market and the Tata Group is very well poised to make a big impact across industries and sectors across India,” Chakrabarty said.