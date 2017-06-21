Tata Power’s border management system to fortify Border Security Forces

Tata Power SED will extend the system to all types of terrain as and when required by BSF on short timelines. (Express Photo)

Tata Power today said its strategic engineering division has won a pilot project order from the home ministry to supply Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) to Border Security Force (BSF). “Tata Power SED (Strategic Engineering Division)has received an order for a pilot project from Ministry of Home Affairs to supply CIBMS to BSF,” a company statement said. According to the statement, the order is an initial phase of the larger border management project of the ministry to enable round-the-clock surveillance of Indian borders. CIBMS is an indigenously designed and developed system which will boost ‘Make in India’ initiative and allow BSF to have in-country life cycle support and upgrades.

Furthermore, Tata Power SED will extend the system to all types of terrain as and when required by BSF on short timelines, it said. The system will establish a seamless multi-tier security ring at the border using a variety of sensors like thermal imager and radar to identify any infiltration attempts and will be operational round the clock. The sensors can detect threats not just on the surface but also underground and underwater.

“We are already exporting our optronics products with capabilities such as data analytics, image fusion, remote monitoring & surveillance and Verifying Threat Identity etc., which will help us deploy a reliable solution for BSF,” said Rahul Chaudhry, CEO of Tata Power SED.