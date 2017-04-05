Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW wind farm in Andhra Pradesh

The Tata Power arm had commissioned 36 MW wind capacity of the plant in December 2016. (Reuters)

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) today announced the commissioning of its 100 MW wind farm project in Nimbagallu, Andhra Pradesh. The Tata Power arm had commissioned 36 MW wind capacity of the plant in December 2016. Announcing the commissioning of the balance 64 MW today, Tata Power said with this, the operating renewable portfolio of TPREL has grown to 1,959 MW, comprising 907 MW wind, 932 MW solar and 120 MW waste heat recovery capacity. The Nimbagallu wind farm is built with Gamesa’s 2 MW state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Generation (WTG) platform, Tata Power said in a statement.

“The commissioning of the 100 MW wind power plant in Andhra Pradesh marks a significant milestone in our drive to grow our portfolio of clean and renewable energy generation. We are also developing another 100 MW solar plant at Anantapur Solar Park in Andhra Pradesh,” said Rahul Shah, CEO and Executive Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

Also watch:

TPREL completed the acquisition of Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd last year to become the largest renewable energy company in India.

In 2016, TPREL won 320 MW of solar bids, of which 15 MW was commissioned in February 2017, and the balance 305 MW will be commissioned in 2017-18, it said.

The company has organically added 159 MW wind and solar capacity in FY17. TPREL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power and is Tata Power’s primary investment vehicle for clean and renewable energy based power generation capacity.

The company is also in the process of implementing nearly 325 MW of renewable power projects at various locations on greenfield basis, it said.

In order to aggregate its clean and renewable energy portfolio, Tata Power has initiated the process of carving out its 500 MW clean energy assets from its books into TPREL.