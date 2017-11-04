Tata Power profit falls 44 pct; forex loss, exceptional items blamed

The rupee depreciation during the quarter led to a foreign exchange loss of Rs 113 crore at its wholly owned subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power that operates the 4,000-MW Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project.

Tata Power on Friday reported a 43.7% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter to Rs 268 crore on account of forex losses in Mundra and exceptional provisioning towards DoCoMo and the gas-based power plant in Rithala near Delhi. The rupee depreciation during the quarter led to a foreign exchange loss of Rs 113 crore at its wholly owned subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power that operates the 4,000-MW Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project. The company also made an impairment charge of Rs 35.63 crore towards the 108-MW gas-based Rithala power plant that has not been operating for the last four years. Besides, the company made provisions of Rs 113 crore towards investments in Tata Teleservices, the company said in notes to the consolidated financial statement. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter under review was up 27.3% to Rs 1,849 crore, while the EBITDA margin was up 400 basis points to 24.14% on better operational efficiency. The cost of power purchased dropped to Rs 2,190 crore, compared with Rs 2,458 crore a year ago, while expenses on raw material consumed fell to Rs 151 crore from Rs 221 crore. However, fuel costs rose to Rs 2,529 crore, compared with Rs 2,116 crore a year ago, owing to higher price of imported coal.

The power segment revenue that includes income from generation, transmission, distribution and trading of power, rose to Rs 7,089.8 crore in the July-September period from Rs 6,866.6 crore a year ago. In the same time frame, revenue from other businesses including defence, solar equipment and infrastructure management services, rose to Rs 631 crore from Rs 511.46 crore.

Since financial stress at the Mundra plant prompted Tata Power to offer a 51% equity stake of Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd to state discom Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam at a nominal value of Rs 1. “The discussions are still at an exploratory stage with various stakeholders. Based on the review of the recoverability of the carrying amount (opex) of assets at Mundra of Rs 15,610.14 crore and investments in coal mines and related infrastructure aggregating Rs 8,161.44 crore, no further adjustment to the carrying value is considered necessary,” the company said in the notes to the financial statement.

On a standalone basis, Tata Power’s net profit dropped 89.92% y-o-y to Rs 50.32 crore on lower dividend income. The other income, dropped 68% to Rs 181 crore, compared with Rs 493 crore a year ago.