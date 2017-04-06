Tata Power generates 51K MUs of power for first time in FY17

In 2016-17, Tata Power’s total customer base crossed the 2.6 million mark, as Mumbai Distribution’s consumer base crossed 6,70,000 customers with over 1 lakh consumers on Tata Power’s wires. (Reuters)

Private player Tata Power today said electricity generation from all its plants collectively crossed 51,000 Million Units (MUs) in 2016-17. It also reported significant increase of 15.2 per cent in output, with its total power generation capacity at 10,577 MW from various fuel sources such as thermal, hydroelectric power, renewable energy (wind and solar PV) and waste heat recovery. According to a statement by the company, it also has a significant presence in the clean energy space with a gross installed capacity of 3,141 MW.

In 2016-17, Tata Power’s total customer base crossed the 2.6 million mark, as Mumbai Distribution’s consumer base crossed 6,70,000 customers with over 1 lakh consumers on Tata Power’s wires.

The AT&C losses at Delhi (TPDDL) are expected to be 8.60 per cent last fiscal, one of the lowest in the country, as against DERC target of 10.50 per cent, it said.

Training & Certification of employees and contract workmen was carried out in collaboration with Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI).

TPSDI imparted training for more than 77,866 man-days to 10,822 workmen across its 4 centres and also offered 26 courses to over 460 batches in FY17 and was awarded CBIP award 2016 for capacity building and training.

Tata Power Managing Director Anil Sardana said: “The increase in share of our renewables generation is very satisfying and is also towards contributing to the national target of shifting towards cleaner generation.”