Tata Power FY17 losses may touch Rs 900 crore

Tata Power and Adani Power have both suffered losses year after year after the Indonesian government decided to hike the price of coal in 2011. (Reuters)

Tata Power’s 4,000 MW Ultra Mega Power Plant (UMPP), which uses imported coal from Indonesia, is currently suffering an under-recovery of 40 paise/unit while its estimated losses in FY17 would be around Rs 900 crore during which it generated 2,700 million units of power.

The cumulative losses for the company in last five years is estimated to be Rs 3,600 crore. Tata Power and Adani Power have both suffered losses year after year after the Indonesian government decided to hike the price of coal in 2011. The coal rate went from $40/tonner to over $100/tonne since then. These companies had bid for power purchase agreements (PPAs) on the basis of lower Indonesian coal, and approached the regulator after they started bleeding due to higher fuel cost.

Experts and research analysts believe higher under recoveries at current cost will impact the company’s return on equity, and going ahead the company will have to make an impairment provision for its Rs 5,000 crore equity in the Mundra plant.

“There is every possibility the company will have to make an impairment provisions on their equity, leading to a big knockdown for the investors having close to Rs 18,000 crore exposure in Tata’s Mundra Power Plant,” a senior consultant with a foreign advisory firm told FE.

However, he notes this may not lead to closure of the plants on account of recurring losses at the Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd, the Mundra based subsidiary of Tata Power.

“The company may have to restructure its `18,000 crore worth of loans and may even look at” refinancing to reduce the borrowing cost, as the going will get further difficult for the company. Around Rs 12,000 crore of the Mundra debt is in external commercial borrowings,” Rupesh Sankhe, senior research analyst with Reliance Securities said.

Anil Razdan, former power secretary told FE that for power projects where fuel cost is not fixed and is a variable cost, there will have to be some special dispensation if this has to continue to attract investors. Also,such long term tariff bidding for coal and gas projects may not be in order unless the mines are with bidders.