Tata Power completes 187 MW Shuakhevi hydro power project in Georgia

Private utility Tata Power today said it has completed the construction of its 187 MW Shuakhevi hydro power project in Georgia. The company, through Adjaristsqali Georgia, its joint venture with Norway’s Clean Energy Invest AS Norway and IFC InfraVentures has completed the construction of the 187 MW plant, Tata Power said in a statement. The Shuakhevi project is the largest hydropower plant to be built in Georgia over the past fifty years, and its project investment cost exceeded $420 million, it said. “It is indeed an important plant as it satisfies Georgia’s electricity demand during winter, reducing dependence on imported fuel and increasing renewable energy output,” company’s CEO and Managing Director Anil Sardana said.

The project will generate about 470 GW of clean energy while lowering greenhouse gases emissions by more than 200,000 tons per year and the power generated by this will be exclusively sold within Georgia throughout the winter which is a period of energy deficit.

“We are supporting the strengthening of the energy sector with professional staff. We are also on the look-out for opportunities to support the long-term development of the region and improving the living conditions and employability of the local communities in a sustainable way,” Adjaristsqali Georgia CEO Prashant Joshi said.