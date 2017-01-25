Tata Motors working on reducing waiting period for Hexa

Tata Motors is working on reducing the waiting period for their new lifestyle utility vehicle, Hexa. The new vehicle (Hexa) has a waiting period of around two months.

Tata Motors is working on reducing the waiting period for their new lifestyle utility vehicle, Hexa. The new vehicle (Hexa) has a waiting period of around two months. Pratap Bose, design head, Tata Motors, said the Hexa has received significant bookings and the company was carrying out production to match the demand and was doing everything possible to start deliveries soon. He did not disclose the exact number of bookings for the Hexa but said the response was good.

The automatic variants of the Hexa has generated a lot of interest among customers, Bose said. The culture of weekend getaways is taken off in a big way and this combined with the need to travel within the city traffic during weekdays made the Hexa an attractive option, he said.

Bose was speaking at the launch of the Hexa in the Pune and rest of Maharashtra markets.

Tata Motors is wooing potential customers by taking the Hexa to their doorstep and making customers experience the cars. “This customized, personalized and dedicated service started with the Tiago and is being continued with the Hexa” he said.

This was part of the strategy to bring the service industry mindset to their industry, Bose said. The company is also using the “influencers” from across strata of society from actors, cricketers, TV celebrities to fashion designers to share their experience about the vehicle. These vehicles were given to them for a few days and then their feedback sought, which is being used to sell the vehicle.