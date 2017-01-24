Tata Motors want to be number three carmaker by financial year 2019

The Hexa is coming at an introductory price of Rs 12.20 lakh. (Reuters: representative photo)

Tata Motors, which today launched its lifestyle SUV Hexa here, said it expects to improve market share this year to become the third largest carmaker in the country after Maruti and Hyundai. The Hexa is coming at an introductory price of Rs 12.20 lakh, ex-showroom Hyderabad for the manual transmission and Rs 15.11 lakh for the automatic variant.

“With 5.1 per cent market share we are already the number 4 player. Our mission is to become number 3 in market by March 2019 and we expect these new launches will help us achieve that number. In fact, in Andhra and Telangana we are already at No 3 but our ambition is to become No 3 nationally by the March 2019,” Vivek Srivatsa, marketing head, passenger vehicles business unit at Tata Motors said here.

He said the Hexa is a lifestyle utility vehicle and we are confident about its performance and effortless driving abilities.

He said the company will come out with a new compact SUV in 2017 calendar and added “not only the Tiago, our other products like the Zest, Bolt, Safari are delivering very good numbers now.”