Tata Motors launches sub-brand to make latest-tech vehicles

Tata Motors has re-strategised its passenger vehicle segment with the launch of a new sub brand TAMO that will introduce latest technology equipped vehicles to the market based on an open platform. To counter the disruptions caused in the automotive segment due to customer preferences every month, the new vertical will incubate and innovate new concepts and ideas from across the globe. “It will operate on low investment and low volume model and act as an incubator of new technologies and concepts,” said Gunter Butschek, managing director and CEO of Tata Motors.

TAMO will network with start-ups and technology companies both in India and abroad to get access to latest trends and solutions for design of exciting future products. “Once these products achieve scale and size the technologies and the eco-system can be leveraged by Tata Motors to support the mainstream business in future,” said Butschek.

The aim of the company is to be ready for disruption caused by emerging trends due to customer preferences. “For this we are planning to tie-up with start-ups in silicon valleys and other innovation hubs globally. We will apply new ways of working within TAMO as well, so we can be disruptive and faster to the market,” said Mayank Pareek, president, PV Business at Tata Motors.

The company will reveal its first product, most likely a Sedan, from TAMO platform, at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 7.

The mass production will start sometime this financial year before March, but the sale will start in financial year 2017-18.

The company aims to bracket the products under the niche segment with pricing similar to luxury cars. “We plan to sell some of these products from the existing retail stores of Tata Motors, but otherwise there would be virtual experience showrooms at different locations. They can also be bought online,” Pareek said.

The company also plans to regain its market share in the premium hatchback and SUV segment by reducing the number of manufacturing platforms to 2 from existing 6. This is expected to reduce overall cost and introduce efficiency in the segment, Pareek said.

“We will launch first product under these two platforms in the year 2018, after moving some of the existing vehicles on these new platforms. At least 7-8 new variants would be launched on these platforms,” Pareek said.

Tata Motors aims to be among the top 3 global player in the commercial and the passenger vehicle space by the year 2019.