Tata Motors Group’s global wholesales up 9 per cent

Tata Motors Group on Monday said its global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, rose by nine per cent in March 2017. The company said the global wholesales (including Jaguar Land Rover) for the month under consideration stood at 129,951 units — up nine per cent — over March 2016.

“Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in March 2017 was lower by six per cent at 42,596 nos., compared to March 2016,” the company said in a statement.

According to the automobile major, the global wholesales of all passenger vehicles during the month under review was up by 19 per cent to 87,355 units from the corresponding period last year.

Besides, the company disclosed that the global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 71,609 vehicles. “Jaguar wholesales for the month were 20,492 vehicles, and cumulative wholesales were 178,751 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 51,117 vehicles, while i”s cumulative wholesales number were 422,055 vehicles,” the statement said. “Cumulative wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover for the fiscal were 600,806 vehicles.”