Tata Motors global sales rise 4 per cent in December. (Reuters)

Tata Motors today reported a 4 per cent rise in global sales in December at 95,081 units, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. The company had sold 91,762 units in December 2015, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 64,202 units last month as against 59,287 units during the same period in 2015, up 8 per cent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover grew 4 per cent to 53,063 units in December compared to 50,972 units in the same month of 2015.

Sales of commercial vehicles declined by 5 per cent to 30,879 units from 32,475 units in the year-ago month.