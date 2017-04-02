Tata Motors arm to export Made-in-India robot to Europe

It said the BRABO can be used for varied applications like pick and placement of materials, assembly of parts, machine and press tending, as a sealing application, camera and vision based jobs, among others. (Reuters)

Tata Motors today said its subsidiary TAL Manufacturing has received ‘CE’ certification for Made-in-India robot ‘BRABO’ for its commercial sale in Europe. “The TAL BRABO now complies with essential requirements relevant to European health, safety and environmental legislation, permitting export of the TAL BRABO Robot to customers in Europe,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

It said the BRABO can be used for varied applications like pick and placement of materials, assembly of parts, machine and press tending, as a sealing application, camera and vision based jobs, among others. The BRABO can also complement human workforce by taking over dull, dangerous and monotonous jobs.

With the BRABO, TAL Manufacturing will focus on automotive, electronics, logistics, food, packaging, pharmaceutical and other industries. The current list of BRABO customers includes Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Diebold, CPG Industries, Hydromatik, SGK Industries, RTA Spa Italy, BITS Dubai Campus, Suparna Plastics, Micromax Systems, Twin Engineers, AM Ecosystems and Kaziranga University, the company said.