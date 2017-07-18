Tata Motors SUV Nexon: Automaker announces new engine details

The Tata Nexon will compete with Maruti’s Vitarra Brezza and the Ford EcoSport in India’s heated compact-SUV segment.

Tata Motors on Monday, announced the launch of two new engines and a new gear box for its upcoming compact-SUV, the Nexon. The two new engines, a 1.2 litre petrol engine from the Revotron series and a 1.5 litre diesel engine from the Revotorq family, will debut with the Nexon, that is slated to release this Diwali.

The Revotron engine will be manufactured at the Sanand facility of the company while the Revotorq engine will be produced at the Ranjangaon facility. The new engines were designed in the company’s plant in Pune.

“To introduce this all new SUV into the market, we are not leaving any stone unturned. We are once again introducing a product with an exciting package for our customers. The engine is the heart of the car and along with the SUV like design and features, we wanted to offer punchy, responsive and refined engines,” said Mayank Pareek, president, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

The Tata Nexon, which received an overwhelming response at the Auto Expo 2016, will compete with Maruti’s Vitarra Brezza and the Ford EcoSport in India’s heated compact-SUV segment, which has become one of the favorites among Indian car buyers.

After the Tiago, Tigor and the Hexa, the Nexon will be the fourth car to launch in the Mumbai-based company’s next generation launches which are aimed to turn around the company’s passenger vehicle business. In the first quarter of this fiscal, the company’s passenger vehicle sales grew by 8.3%, while the industry grew by 4.3%, according to Siam.

“These engines have been indigenously developed with inputs from renowned global technology suppliers like AVL, Bosch, Mahale and Honeywell, and offers the latest technology available in the global automotive market,” the company said in a statement.