Tata Global Beverages to launch Himalayan mineral water in US

Tata Global Beverages today said it will launch its premium natural mineral water brand ‘Himalayan’ in the US market. (TATA)

Tata Global Beverages today said it will launch its premium natural mineral water brand ‘Himalayan’ in the US market. Himalayan is currently available in India and Singapore. The mineral water brand “will now enter the US market in a phased manner, through an agreement signed by its subsidiary with Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice flavoured sparkling waters to distribute and market the brand,” Tata Global Beverages (TGB) said in a statement. This makes Himalayan one of the first premium Indian FMCG brands to target the broader American audience, the company said.

Ajoy Misra, Managing Director and CEO, TGB said, “We’re happy to be partnering with Talking Rain Beverage Company for a phased launch of Himalayan in the US market. The strength of their distribution network and category expertise will help the brand make a strong foray into the US market.” This agreement will give Himalayan the benefit of Talking Rain’s extensive go to market and execution capabilities in the US, which synergise well with TGB’s product expertise and marketing capability, the company said. Himalayan water is a premium source water, from a pure and pristine underground moving stream aquifer, which is about 400 feet below the surface, in the foothills of the Himalayas. “We are proud to announce a strategic alliance between Talking Rain and Tata Global Beverages,” said Marcus Smith, President of Talking Rain Beverage Company. “Since 2012, we have worked diligently to create a strong and strategic direct-store-delivery distribution network, comprising more than 300 distributors…in the US. We look forward to playing an instrumental role in the successful US market entry for Himalayan natural mineral water,” Smith added.