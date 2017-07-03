Tata Global Beverages appoints Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran as chairman

Chandrasekaran is Chairman of the board of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies with aggregate annual revenues of more than US0 billion. (Reuters)

Tata Global Beverages has appointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman of the board following its board meeting Monday. Chandrasekaran has been made the chairman of Tata Global Beverages with immediate effect. Chandrasekaran is Chairman of the board of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies with aggregate annual revenues of more than US$100 billion. He joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.

Mr Chandrasekaran also chairs the boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Indian Hotels and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), of which he was chief executive from 2009-17. In addition to his career at Tata, he was also a director on the board of the Reserve Bank of India, in 2016. He has also served as the chairperson of the Information and Communication Technology Industry Governors at the World Economic Forum, Davos, during 2015-16.

Chandrasekaran is an active member of India’s bilateral business forums including the US, the UK, Australia and Japan. He served as the chairman of Nasscom, the apex trade body for IT services firms in India in 2012-13.

Meanwhile the Tata Global Beverage board has appointed Siraj Chaudhry as an independent director. He is chairman of Cargill India, which has successfully built both consumer FMCG businesses in India, and Institutional businesses, backed by world class manufacturing facilities, a robust sales & distribution network, and brand portfolio.

Chaudhry, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), has been the past Chair of the National Committee on Food Processing at FICCI and the National Alliance for Edible Oil Fortification, a joint initiative by CII and GAIN to address malnutrition through food fortification. He is presently President of the Food Industry Skill Council under the NSDC. He chairs the Agriculture and Food committee of USIBC in India and co- chairs the agriculture and food committee at American Chambers of Commerce. He has been actively engaged with World Economic Forum on their agriculture agenda in India.