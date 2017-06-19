Tata Communications expands IZO Private Cloud to Europe, Middle East

The new nodes will enable CIOs create a hybrid IT environment that combines the flexibility of public cloud with enterprise-grade security.(IE)

Tata Communications on Monday launched three new nodes for its IZO Private Cloud service in Germany, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia to support enterprises hybrid cloud adoption. The new nodes will enable CIOs create a hybrid IT environment that combines the flexibility of public cloud with enterprise-grade security. It will also give them complete control of the residency of their data, while keeping up with employees’ demands for mobile, collaborative and social ways of working.

“The sovereignty and security of cloud-based applications and data is a major concern for CIOs. We address these concerns by giving CIOs complete visibility and control over their entire IT estate, across all networks and devices,” Srinivasan CR, Senior Vice President, Global Product Management and Data Centre Services at Tata Communications, said in a statement.

“IZO Private Cloud” now spans across 13 locations including nodes in India, Singapore, Hong Kong and Britain. The service is underpinned by Tata Communications’ global network IZO ecosystem, and partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Office 365 and Salesforce.