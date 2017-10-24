Tata among top five in India’s most attractive brands index

The Tata conglomerate is the only Indian brand to feature among the top five in the India’s most attractive brands index. (Image: Reuters)

The Tata conglomerate is the only Indian brand to feature among the top five in the India’s most attractive brands index, climbing three places to the fourth spot on the list which has been topped by South Korean consumer electronics maker Samsung. Tata, which was at number 7 in 2016 is ranked at number 4 in India’s Most Attractive Brands 2017 study, carried out by Trust Research Advisory (TRA) and based on primary research conducted on close to 2,450 consumers across 16 cities.

Samsung, which had occupied the third place last year, pipped LG and Sony to regain the top slot. Honda grabbed the fifth position, followed by Apple, Maruti Suzuki, Hewlett Packard, Bajaj, Dell. Reliance jumped 15 places to occupy the 11th position, while Patanjali vaulted to the 12th place from 87th rank last year.