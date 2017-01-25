Tamil Nadu traders to stop selling Coca Cola and Pepsi from March 1

Coca-Cola and Pepsi will not be sold in Tamil Nadu from March 1, according to traders. (Reuters)

Tamil Nadu’s traders’ associations have decided to boycott and not sell aerated drinks in the state starting from March 1, according to certain reports. The Make in India thought has taken residence in their heart and they have decided to not sell soft drinks made of multinational companies which are international. They will also be telling hotels and restaurants to stop making these products available to the customers. Coca Cola and Pepsi control 80 per cent of the market of soft drinks in India, according to data collected by Neilson and it often becomes difficult to promote Indian soft drinks in this scenario.

According to a report in The Hindu newspaper, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaipu President AM Vikramaraja was of the opinion that the trade associations will spend the entire month of February in educating the traders regarding the “evils” of these foreign brands.

“They cause more harm than good to the body. Only recently, one of the brands had admitted to the fact that it was not suitable for children and that it contained certain harmful chemicals,” Vikramaraja said in an interview to The Hindu.

According to The News Minute’s interview with several agitators against Jallikattu ban at Marina Beach, they demanded ban on these products claiming these companies were using the state’s water bodies to manufacture aerated drinks.

The head of the Tamil Nadu Traders Federation, Vellaiyan, in an interview to The News Minute, said it is the duty of the government to ban these, the trade associations do not have the authority, so they are telling traders not to sell them. “Many reports have found that such products contain pesticides and are poisonous to one’s health. It is the government’s duty to ban these products, but since it is unwilling to do so, we decided to do it (not sell it),” Vellaiyan said.

Though Coca Cola and Pepsi control a huge portion of the market of soft drinks, Coca-Cola in October 2016 announced that sale of their soft drink products went down by 4 per cent in Q3 after the introduction of a range of non-fizzy healthy beverages in the market such as packaged lassi, aam panna, etc.